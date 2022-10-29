Saka Panja Sahib centenary event: 117-member SGPC jatha departs for Pakistan

A 117-member special jatha of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Friday departed for Pakistan from Amritsar to attend the event being held to mark 100 year centenary of Shaheedi Saka Panja Sahib on October 30.

The SGPC jatha that departed from its office included former SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal, head granthi of Akal Takht Sahib Giani Malkit Singh, SGPC members Bhai Manjit Singh, Mangwinder Singh, Baldev Singh, Amarjit Singh, Kulwant Singh, Ranjit Singh, Paramjit Singh, Paramjit Singh Raipur, Bibi Gurinder Kaur, Jaspal Kaur, Dharam Prachar Committee (DPC) member Sukhwarsh Singh, Jagjit Singh Khalsa, Panj Pyare (five beloved ones of Guru), ragis (traditional Gurbani musician).

Meanwhile, Jathedar of Akal Takht Giani Harpreet Singh also left for Pakistan to attend the congregation to be held at Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Hasan Abdal.

“The centenary event and congregation of Saka Panja Sahib hold great importance, therefore, the governments should grant visas to pilgrims with an open heart. Rejecting visas to key members of special jatha on this occasion is not good”, said Longowal, referring to 40 members of the Sikh jatha being denied a visa.

Giving information about the jatha, SGPC secretary Partap Singh said that an advance delegation led by SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami had visited Pakistan in the recent past, which had planned the organisation of congregations and programmes in coordination with PSGPC. Under the same plan, the special jatha today left for Gurdwara Panja Sahib, which will attend the centenary congregations.