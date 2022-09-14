Saka Panja Sahib centenary: SGPC delegation meets Pakistan high commissioner, seeks maximum visas for pilgrims

A special delegation of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Tuesday met the Pakistan high commissioner in New Delhi, Aftab Hasan Khan, and demanded visas be granted to a maximum number of Sikh pilgrims aspiring to attend events to be organised to mark the centenary of Saka (massacre) Panja Sahib in the neighbouring country.

The main event is being organised at the historic Gurdwara Panja Sahib at Hassan Abdal in Pakistan. The delegation handed over a letter written by the SGPC president to him. The SGPC delegation comprised general secretary Karnail Singh Panjoli, members Rajinder Singh Mehta, Surjit Singh Bhittewad, former president of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) Harvinder Singh Sarna, SGPC additional secretary Paramjit Singh Saroa and SGPC in-charge (pilgrimage department) Rajinder Singh Ruby.

Giving information about the historical significance of Saka Panja Sahib, the SGPC delegation told the high commission that the 100-year centenary of this Saka is being marked by the SGPC on a large scale on October 30, 2022. It was told that as per the sentiments of the Sangat (community), the SGPC wants to organise a large congregation at the place where this massacre took place in 1922 to offer tributes to the martyrs.

