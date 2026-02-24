Samarvir Sahi amateur golf championship tees off today

The prestigious Indian Golf Union (IGU) Samarvir Sahi Amateur Golf Championship returns to the iconic Chandigarh Golf Club from February 24 to 27, bringing together some of India’s finest amateur golfers for four days of intense competition. Chandigarh Golf Club governing ouncil members during a press conference on Monday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Held annually in memory of the late Samarvir Singh Sahi, fondly known as “Monty”, the championship has grown into one of the most respected events on the Indian amateur golf calendar. Instituted by his father, GPS Sahi, and sister, Meenu Sahi Mamik, the tournament honours Samarvir’s passion for the sport and his deep association with the Chandigarh golfing community.

“We are honoured to host the Samarvir Sahi Amateur Golf Championship, a regular fixture on our calendar that celebrates the legacy of our club. Samarvir’s childhood friends, including Amandeep Johl and Jeev Milkha Singh, have put our club on the world golf map. Samarvir was an equally talented golfer, still remembered for his long drives,” said Maj RS Virk (retd), president, Chandigarh Golf Club.

Delhi’s Rakshit Dahiya won the previous edition.

Groomed at Chandigarh Golf Club, Samarvir was widely admired for his sportsmanship and skill. A standout performer at the sub-junior and junior levels, he studied at St John’s High School and Delhi Public School before graduating from Albright College in the United States, where he captained the college golf team and earned recognition for his excellence.

Recognised by the IGU, the championship attracts top-ranked amateurs from across the country and has served as a launchpad for several future stars. Past participants include leading professionals such as Anirban Lahiri, Gaganjeet Bhullar, Khalin Joshi, and Rashid Khan.