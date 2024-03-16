Samarvir Sahi amateur golf meet: Haryana’s Rohit takes home title

After a keen contest over four days, Rohit from Haryana emerged as the winner of the IGU Samarvir Sahi Amateur Golf Championship at Chandigarh Golf Club on Friday. Winners of the IGU Samarvir Sahi Amateur Golf Championship being felicitated at Chandigarh Golf Club on Friday. (HT Photo)

Sahi, who had a score of 6 under, was closely followed by Shat Mishra at 3 under to finish second and Arin Ahuja as the second runner-up at 2 under.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The winners were presented awards by Samarvir’s father GPS Sahi, CGC president Ravibir Singh and CGC captain Rohit Singh Dagar in the presence of Dr Agnish Rajesh, chairman, tournaments and handicapping, CGC, at a ceremony held at the golf club.

Top 10 amateurs and 60 players on the IGU merit list took part in the tournament.

A talented golfer, Samarvir had graduated from Albright College, US, and was a childhood friend of golfers Jeev Milkha Singh and Amandeep Johl. He died of Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 1994.