Samarvir Sahi Golf Championship: Chandigarh’s Karanveer takes lead on Day 2

Moving up from second spot, Chandigarh’s Karanveer Singha grabbed the lead on Day 2 with a score of 140 in the second round of the IGU Samarvir Sahi Golf Championship being held at the Chandigarh Golf Club greens on Wednesday. First day leader, Haryana’s Anant S Alhawat, slipped to second spot with a score of 142 while Chandigarh’s Jujhar Singh and Uttar Pradesh’s Vinamra Anand finished the day at third and fourth spot with identical scores of 143 each.
As many as 84 amateur golfers from all over the country are competing in the tournament. The four-day tournament ends on August 26.
Chennai Golf C’ship: Chandigarh’s Abhijit, Karandeep tied 4th
Abhijit Singh Chadha’s 65, the other joint lowest score of the day, placed the Chandigarh golfer in tied fourth at eight-under 136 along with his city-mate Karandeep Kochhar, the first round leader, who shot a 71 to slip three spots on Day 2 of the Chennai Open Golf Championship 2022 being played at the Tamil Nadu Golf Federation (TNGF) golf course on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Gurugram’s Manu Gandas and Sri Lanka’s N Thangaraja seized the joint lead at 11-under 133.
While Gandas fired a flawless seven-under 65, the day’s joint lowest score, thanks to his outstanding wedge shots and bunker play, Thangaraja produced an impressive five-under 67 courtesy his outstanding iron-play, at the Rs. 40 lakh event.
Bengaluru’s Khalin Joshi (68) was third at nine-under 135.
Abhijit Singh Chadha sank consecutive eagles on the par-5s eighth and ninth during his round of 65. Chadha drained a 20-footer on the eighth and followed that up with a monster four-iron second shot from 235 yards on the ninth that set up a three-feet eagle putt for him. Another Chandigarh golfer Aadil Bedi finished the day at tied-sixth along with Karan Taunk and Kartik Sharma.
Mumbai to be free from asphalt roads in 2 years
The state government on Wednesday announced that the 1,200 km of asphalt roads in the city would be converted into concrete roads in the next two years. Participating in a debate on infrastructure projects in the assembly, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis also set a three-month deadline to float tenders for Dharavi redevelopment. Fadnavis said that the financial capital has 1,900 km of concrete roads while 1,200 km of roads are made of asphalt.
NRI woman’s teen caretaker steals diamond earrings worth ₹2.5 crore
Mumbai: A 19-year-old caretaker was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly stealing diamond earrings worth ₹2.5 crore from a plush jewellery showroom in Andheri West on Tuesday evening. The police are probing whether the employers of the a 77-year-old woman and her 47-year-old son, caretaker Brijesh Baraiyya, who is partially paralysed, are involved in the crime. Both the employers are British nationals and present with the caretaker Brijesh Baraiyya at the jewellery shop.
LU students stage protest against police
Lucknow Students locked the administrative block of Lucknow University Second Campus, Jankipuram and staged a demonstration against Lucknow Police on Wednesday. They alleged that the police unnecessarily troubled them. The university students alleged that police were now threatening to register FIR against them. DCP North Qasim Abidi said the students were asked to share details about cases that they said were fake. He said they had been assured the matter would be looked into.
AU to launch foundation course in Urdu for students of other languages
In an initiative to allow students studying Hindi, Sanskrit, Arabic and Persian at Allahabad University to study Urdu, the department of Urdu at AU is gearing up to introduce a new foundation course as part of a four-year BA (Urdu) course. Under the new National Education Policy-2020, the four-year undergraduate course will start from the academic session 2023-24 in AU.
Man arrested for duping over 400 in insurance fraud
Gurugram: The police on Tuesday arrested a member of an insurance fraud gang that has allegedly duped about 440 people across the country, including some from Gurugram and Delhi. The suspect, Rahul Kumar, 26, was arrested from Neb Sarai in Delhi's Saket and confessed that he and his associates were active from the last two and half years and operated from Delhi, the police said.
