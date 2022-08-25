Samarvir Sahi Golf Championship: Chandigarh’s Karanveer takes lead on Day 2

Moving up from second spot, Chandigarh’s Karanveer Singha grabbed the lead on Day 2 with a score of 140 in the second round of the IGU Samarvir Sahi Golf Championship being held at the Chandigarh Golf Club greens on Wednesday. First day leader, Haryana’s Anant S Alhawat, slipped to second spot with a score of 142 while Chandigarh’s Jujhar Singh and Uttar Pradesh’s Vinamra Anand finished the day at third and fourth spot with identical scores of 143 each.

As many as 84 amateur golfers from all over the country are competing in the tournament. The four-day tournament ends on August 26.

Chennai Golf C’ship: Chandigarh’s Abhijit, Karandeep tied 4th

Abhijit Singh Chadha’s 65, the other joint lowest score of the day, placed the Chandigarh golfer in tied fourth at eight-under 136 along with his city-mate Karandeep Kochhar, the first round leader, who shot a 71 to slip three spots on Day 2 of the Chennai Open Golf Championship 2022 being played at the Tamil Nadu Golf Federation (TNGF) golf course on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Gurugram’s Manu Gandas and Sri Lanka’s N Thangaraja seized the joint lead at 11-under 133.

While Gandas fired a flawless seven-under 65, the day’s joint lowest score, thanks to his outstanding wedge shots and bunker play, Thangaraja produced an impressive five-under 67 courtesy his outstanding iron-play, at the Rs. 40 lakh event.

Bengaluru’s Khalin Joshi (68) was third at nine-under 135.

Abhijit Singh Chadha sank consecutive eagles on the par-5s eighth and ninth during his round of 65. Chadha drained a 20-footer on the eighth and followed that up with a monster four-iron second shot from 235 yards on the ninth that set up a three-feet eagle putt for him. Another Chandigarh golfer Aadil Bedi finished the day at tied-sixth along with Karan Taunk and Kartik Sharma.