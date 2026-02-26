Samarvir Sahi Golf: Vinamra storms into commanding lead

Uttar Pradesh’s Vinamra Anand produced a clinical display to seize control of the IGU Samarvir Sahi Amateur Golf Championship 2026 at the Chandigarh Golf Club, carding a two-round total of 136 (69, 67) to sit eight-under-par after Round 2. Punjab’s Ranvir Singh Pandher is placed second with an even-par aggregate of 144 (74, 70). (HT Photo for representation)

Anand, who was consistent across both days, followed up his opening round of 69 with five-under 67 to open up a significant gap at the top of the leaderboard. His steady ball-striking and sharp putting ensured he remained bogey-light while capitalising on scoring opportunities.

Punjab’s Ranvir Singh Pandher is placed second with an even-par aggregate of 144 (74, 70). After a modest first round, Pandher bounced back strongly with a composed 70 in Round 2 to stay in contention heading into the final rounds.

Chandigarh’s Dilsher Grewal occupies third place at one-over 145 (73, 72), while Sukhman Singh of Uttar Pradesh is fourth at 146 (74, 72). A cluster of players including Chaitanya Pandey, Arin Ahuja and Parth Raman Sood are also tied at 146, setting up a tight battle for podium positions.

A total of 100 players teed off on the first round, out of which a total number of 54 players qualified to make the cut and will now play the third and the ultimate rounds on February 26 and February 27. With the weekend rounds remaining, Anand holds a comfortable cushion, but a competitive chasing pack ensures the championship is far from decided at the Chandigarh Golf Club.