SAMDCOT seeks fair probe into death of 23-year-old after childbirth

Following the death of 23-year-old Manju Sharma after childbirth, the State Association of Medical and Dental College Teachers (SAMDCOT) has called for a fair, scientific, and transparent investigation. They cautioned against holding doctors responsible before the inquiry is completed.

Following the death of 23-year-old Manju Sharma after childbirth, the State Association of Medical and Dental College Teachers (SAMDCOT) has called for a fair, scientific, and transparent investigation. They cautioned against holding doctors responsible before the inquiry is completed. (Representational image)

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The statement comes after doctor Anu Devi, who carried out the delivery of Manju, who died on June 21 after childbirth at a government hospital in Kullu, was suspended on Tuesday following two days of protest by the family against alleged negligence by hospital staff.

The action was taken after health officials said a complaint regarding inappropriate behaviour and lack of professional conduct has been received and an inquiry has been marked under the joint director, health department, to look into the complaint against a doctor and two nurses at the Regional Hospital, Kullu.

In a press statement issued on Wednesday, SAMDCOT said that based on the available medical facts, the case appears to be that of amniotic fluid embolism (AFE), a rare, sudden and life-threatening obstetric complication associated with a very high mortality rate. The association said that even with timely intervention and the best available medical care, patients suffering from AFE often cannot be saved.

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{{^usCountry}} According to Dr Piyush Kapila, general secretary, SAMDCOT, IGMC Shimla, the treating doctors had requested a post-mortem examination to scientifically ascertain the exact cause of death. “However, according to information available to the association, the deceased’s family declined the post-mortem examination. In such circumstances, it said, attributing medical negligence or reaching conclusions without scientific evidence and expert investigation would not be justified,” said the statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dr Piyush Kapila, general secretary, SAMDCOT, IGMC Shimla, the treating doctors had requested a post-mortem examination to scientifically ascertain the exact cause of death. “However, according to information available to the association, the deceased’s family declined the post-mortem examination. In such circumstances, it said, attributing medical negligence or reaching conclusions without scientific evidence and expert investigation would not be justified,” said the statement. {{/usCountry}}

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The association reiterated its demand for an impartial, transparent and expert-led inquiry.

Appealing to the state government and the administration, SAMDCOT urged authorities to ensure the safety of doctors, maintain law and order in healthcare institutions and wait for the findings of the expert inquiry before taking any action.

Dr Balbir Singh Verma, president, SAMDCOT, demanded that the suspension of the doctor be revoked until the departmental inquiry is completed and any medical negligence is established through due process.

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Doctors hold protest in Kullu

The Himachal Medical Officers Association (HMOA) on Wednesday held a protest against those who had demonstrated demanding action against the female doctor and two nurses accused of negligence in Manju’s treatment. The HMOA held a silent march from the hospital to Dhalpur. During the event, the association demanded strict action against those who had created a ruckus at the hospital.