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Same terror module behind Shambhu, Sirhind rail blasts, Moga grenade attack

Arrest of Shambhu blast suspect reveals foreign-backed duo executed multiple strikes across state: Punjab DGP

Published on: May 02, 2026 04:53 pm IST
By Karam Prakash
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In a major breakthrough in the Shambhu railway track blast case, Punjab Police on Saturday established that the same terror module was behind multiple recent attacks in the state, including the Sirhind railway track blast on January 23, 2026, and the grenade attack on the CIA office in Moga on January 7, 2025.

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said on Saturday that Gurjinder Singh and Jagroop Singh carried out the Shambhu rail blast on April 27. It has been technically verified, he said.

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said this came to light following the arrest of Gurjinder Singh, alias Baba Beant—an accomplice of Jagroop Singh—on Saturday. Gurjinder was apprehended in a joint operation by teams of the state special operations cell (SSOC) Amritsar, Patiala police, and counter-intelligence, Pathankot.

The DGP said Gurjinder Singh and Jagroop Singh carried out the Shambhu railway track blast on April 27. Jagroop was killed in the botched attempted detonation. “The ongoing investigation has revealed that Gurjinder Singh and Jagroop Singh carried out the Shambhu train blast. It has been technically verified,” said Yadav.

He said the same module was responsible for the Sirhind railway track blast on January 23 this year and the grenade attack on the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) office in Moga on November 7 last year. The Sirhind blast involved an explosion on the railway track that damaged a portion of the line and disrupted train movement, though no casualties were reported.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Karam Prakash

Karam Prakash is a Patiala-based senior correspondent covering several districts of Malwa region of Punjab. He writes on various domains, including health, agriculture, power and education.

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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Same terror module behind Shambhu, Sirhind rail blasts, Moga grenade attack
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Same terror module behind Shambhu, Sirhind rail blasts, Moga grenade attack
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