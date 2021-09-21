Samyukt Kisan Morcha appeals to farmers to intensify agitation against agri laws

Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) leaders on Monday appealed to the people of Punjab not to shift their focus from the ongoing agitation against the three agriculture laws amid coronation of new chief minister in the state, terming the infighting in the ruling Congress a scramble for political power.

The morcha, which has been protesting at the Barnala railway station for 355 day, said the farmers’ movement has nothing to do with “political games”.

“All this noise is a part of a plan to win the elections with new faces in 2022. Due to the government’s anti-people and pro-corporate policies, the economic condition of people is deteriorating by the day and politicians have no solution to the issues of the masses,” SKM leader Manjit Singh Dhaner said.

He also asked the protesters to focus on preparations for the Bharat Bandh on September 27 and appealed the youth to join a five-day kabaddi tournament at the Delhi borders from Wednesday.

Bhupinder Singh Longowal, state committee member of the Kirti Kisan Union, said they have been holding meetings and rallies at villages to mobilise the locals to participate in Bharat Bandh to oppose the new agriculture laws.

“We are educating and motivating people from all walks of life to make Bharat Bandh a success. The SKM leaders also held a meeting with all representatives of farmer unions in view of the upcoming strike in Sangrur. We have also decided to meet the vyapar mandal leaders to hold a joint protest on September 27,” added Longowal.