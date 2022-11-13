Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Sandeep Garg is new Mohali SSP

Sandeep Garg is new Mohali SSP

chandigarh news
Published on Nov 13, 2022 03:50 AM IST

Sandeep Garg, a 2012-batch IPS officer, is all set to take over as the Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) on Monday. Garg is currently posted as Ropar SSP and will be replaced by incumbent Mohali SSP Vivek Sheel Soni.

Sandeep Garg, a 2012-batch IPS officer, is all set to take over as the Mohali senior superintendent of police. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Sandeep Garg, a 2012-batch IPS officer, is all set to take over as the Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) on Monday. Garg is currently posted as Ropar SSP and will be replaced by incumbent Mohali SSP Vivek Sheel Soni. Soni had been appointed as Mohali SSP in March, after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) came into power in the state. SSP Garg has an MBBS degree from New Delhi but eventually joined the police force as an IPS officer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP