Sandhu seeks update on National Quantum Mission progress in RS

Rajya Sabha MP Satnam Singh Sandhu during the monsoon session on Friday questioned the Union government on the progress made under the National Quantum Mission (NQM) since its launch in 2023.

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In response, Union minister of state for science and technology Jitendra Singh informed the House in a written reply that 86 institutions across the country had been identified to undertake research, technology development and human resource capacity-building under the mission.

The minister also said the government had initiated collaboration with Japan to strengthen India’s capabilities in quantum technologies, marking India’s first major international collaboration under the mission.

The 86 institutions include 21 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru; Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR); Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs), International Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs); C-DAC centres, laboratories of ISRO and DRDO, and several universities and research institutions

According to the minister, the identified institutions are associated with the mission’s four thematic hubs, comprising 14 technical groups, 17 project teams, 23 undergraduate teaching laboratories and additional project teams focused on quantum algorithms. The initiative is aimed at advancing research, developing indigenous technologies and building skilled manpower in quantum computing, communication, sensing, metrology, and quantum materials and devices.

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{{^usCountry}} The government further informed the Parliament that human resource development remained a core component of the mission. To support research talent, the programme provides Junior Research Fellowships (JRFs), Senior Research Fellowships (SRFs) and Post-Doctoral Fellowships through its thematic hubs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The government further informed the Parliament that human resource development remained a core component of the mission. To support research talent, the programme provides Junior Research Fellowships (JRFs), Senior Research Fellowships (SRFs) and Post-Doctoral Fellowships through its thematic hubs. {{/usCountry}}

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In addition, the Quantum Computing Hub has launched the QC-Bridge Post-Doctoral Fellowship, while the Quantum Sensing and Metrology Hub has introduced the PARIMANA Fellowship Programme for students and researchers.