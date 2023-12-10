Sandhwan confers gold medals on 81 toppers at BFUHS

Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on Saturday conferred gold medals on 81 young doctors who have secured top positions in their respective medical and dental courses in the colleges affiliated to the Baba Farid University and Health Sciences (BFUHS) at Faridkot.

Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan confers a degree on a student in Faridkot on Saturday (HT Photo)

BFUHS held its silver jubilee convocation on Saturday, during which speaker conferred degrees on students who had completed post graduate and doctorates in medical, dental, nursing, physiotherapy and other super speciality courses, including DM and MCh. The varsity was established in 1998.

While congratulating the passing out doctors, Sandhwan said they were the second form of the god and asked the doctors to promise that they will stay in their country and serve the people.

BFUHS vice-chancellor (V-C)Dr Rajeev Sood congratulated the passing out students and urged them to remain steadfast in their pursuit of excellence. He said that it was a proud moment for the post-graduate degree holders and all of them would make a great contribution in the future.

Dr Sood encouraged the young doctors to make a positive impact on patient care, reflecting the institution’s values.

Agriculture minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian, V-C of IK Gujral Punjab Technical University Dr Sushil Mittal and V-C of SGRD University Dr MS Uppal attended the event.