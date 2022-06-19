Sangrur bypoll: Political parties intensify campaign to woo voters

: As the poll day for the Sangrur byelection nears, all political parties in Punjab have intensified their campaign, making a last-ditch effort to garner votes for their candidates.

Union jal shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal, Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, deputy chief minister of AAP-led Delhi government Manish Sisodia and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on Saturday campaigned for their party candidates.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sisodia and CM Mann conducted meetings with traders in Sangrur and Barnala districts and sought their votes for AAP candidate Gurmail Singh.

CM Mann on Saturday announced to transform Sangrur as a ‘model district’ of the state by equipping industries, smart educational institutes and hospitals with top-class facilities.

While addressing a gathering of traders and businessmen, Mann said, “Sangrur was dubbed to be a backward district but now it will be transformed as a model district of Punjab. We will develop smart schools, multi-specialist hospitals and boost industrialisation to generate employment.”

He also said that the state government would launch ‘E-government’, a single-window portal to eliminate inordinate delays and corrupt practices in the process for getting approvals to set up a business.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sisodia said that corruption has been eliminated from Punjab by AAP to facilitate people and businessmen within three months of governance.

Congress chief Warring campaigned at Dirba, Bhadaur, Shehna and Barnala area while Central minister Shekhawat campaigned for BJP candidate Kewal Singh Dhillon at various places of Malerkotla, Barnala and Sangrur districts.

AAP trying to mislead with propaganda, SAD president

While campaigning for Kamaldeep Kaur, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday said that all social welfare schemes have been disrupted and development has come to a standstill in Punjab.

Slamming AAP for spending crores on advertisements, he said, “the Aam Aadmi Party government had spent ₹ 24.40 crore on advertisements in one month alone to befool people through a propaganda exercise.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“AAP is trying to mislead Punjabis with a propaganda to cover up for its abysmal performance during the course of which it had not only faulted on development and creating new jobs, “ the SAD president said.