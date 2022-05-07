Sangrur DC launches coding bootcamp project for unprivileged girls

Deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal on Friday launched ‘Mera Maan’ a coding bootcamp project for unprivileged girls to get basic training in computer coding. The project was started with the help of a private company, which will provide training to girls. “It’s a six-month course and the company would also provide a stipend of ₹5,000 to each girl and after acquiring coding skills within 3 to 4 months, they will be paid a monthly salary of ₹15,000 to ₹20,000,” the DC said. He said laptops and computers will be provided to those girls who do not have them.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Other short story

Undertrial dies in Ferozepur jail

Ferozepur A 39-year-old undertrial lodged at the Central Jail here died on Friday. Sunil Kumar of Sito Gunno village of Fazilka district was lodged in the jail in a murder case since November 2021. He was suffering from various diseases, including TB. He was taken to the local civil hospital for treatment after his health deteriorated but was declared brought dead.