Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Sangrur DC launches coding bootcamp project for unprivileged girls
chandigarh news

Sangrur DC launches coding bootcamp project for unprivileged girls

Sangrur deputy commissioner (DC) Jitendra Jorwal on Friday launched ‘Mera Maan’ a coding bootcamp project for unprivileged girls to get basic training in computer coding.
The coding bootcamp project for unprivileged girls is a six-month course and the company would also provide a stipend of 5,000 to each girl and after acquiring coding skills within 3 to 4 months, they will be paid a monthly salary of 15,000 to 20,000, the Sangrur DC said. (HT File Photo/ Representational image)
Published on May 07, 2022 03:18 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Sangrur

Deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal on Friday launched ‘Mera Maan’ a coding bootcamp project for unprivileged girls to get basic training in computer coding. The project was started with the help of a private company, which will provide training to girls. “It’s a six-month course and the company would also provide a stipend of 5,000 to each girl and after acquiring coding skills within 3 to 4 months, they will be paid a monthly salary of 15,000 to 20,000,” the DC said. He said laptops and computers will be provided to those girls who do not have them.

Other short story

Undertrial dies in Ferozepur jail

Ferozepur A 39-year-old undertrial lodged at the Central Jail here died on Friday. Sunil Kumar of Sito Gunno village of Fazilka district was lodged in the jail in a murder case since November 2021. He was suffering from various diseases, including TB. He was taken to the local civil hospital for treatment after his health deteriorated but was declared brought dead.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP