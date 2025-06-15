Search Search
Sunday, Jun 15, 2025
New Delhi
Sangrur: Inter-state gang stealing mobile tower equipment busted; four arrested

ByHT Correspondent, Sangrur
Jun 15, 2025 07:48 AM IST

The accused have been identified as Ramkaran Singh alias Laddi, Avtar Singh, Prem Singh, and Rupinder Singh alias Chinu. They were allegedly stealing mobile tower equipment and selling it further. A car and 31 GCU1 cards were recovered from their possession.

Four members of an inter-state gang, involved in over 100 mobile tower equipment thefts in Punjab, have been arrested, Sangrur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sartaj Singh Chahal said on Saturday.

The SSP said the gang had committed thefts in Sangrur, Barnala, Bathinda, Moga, Mansa, Patiala, and Fatehgarh Sahib as well. The gang members used to work in mobile tower companies, which gave them an opportunity to steal valuable equipment.

The accused were arrested on June 12 under charges of 303(2) (theft) and 317(2) (stolen property) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

