 Sangrur jail clash: Judicial probe ordered, 10 inmates booked - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sangrur jail clash: Judicial probe ordered, 10 inmates booked

ByKaram Prakash, Sangrur
Apr 21, 2024 07:04 AM IST

HS Bhullar, deputy inspector general of police (DIG), Patiala Range, who visited the prison on Saturday, said two knives, iron rods, and wooden sticks were used in the attack. He said the police will investigate how knives reached inside the jail. The judicial inquiry was underway, he added.

Serious security lapses have come to the fore that reportedly led to the murder of two jail inmates in the Sangrur district jail by fellow inmates on Friday night. Knives, iron rods and wooden sticks were allegedly used by the inmates to kill their fellow inmates.

HS Bhullar, DIG, Patiala range, along with other police personnel coming out after inspecting the Sangrur district jail on Saturday. (HT Photo)
HS Bhullar, DIG, Patiala range, along with other police personnel coming out after inspecting the Sangrur district jail on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Two prisoners, Mohammed Harish and Dharminder, were killed and two were injured in the fatal fight between the two groups on Friday evening. The injured, Gangdeep and Sehbaj, are under treatment at Government Rajindra Hospital.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

HS Bhullar, deputy inspector general of police (DIG), Patiala Range, who visited the prison on Saturday, said two knives, iron rods, and wooden sticks were used in the attack.

He said the police will investigate how knives reached inside the jail. The judicial inquiry was underway, he added.

Refuting the allegations of overcrowding, the DIG said there were 1,080 inmates in the Sangrur jail.

A day after the incident, Sangrur police on Saturday registered an FIR into the case and booked 10 jail inmates under sections 302, 307, 353, 186, 120 B, 148 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code. The accused inmates have been identified as Simranjit Singh, Amandeep Singh, Satgur Singh, Gurdhiyan Singh, Manjinder Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Simranjeet Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Dharminder and Ravinder Singh.

As per the FIR, the accused got out of their ward number 6 and entered cell number 10 of ward 7 with their weapons. The accused attacked fellow inmates at 6.57 pm.

When asked about the reason for the attack, Bhullar said that both the groups had a verbal spat four days ago over some issue, adding that the incident was not part of any gang war.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Sangrur jail clash: Judicial probe ordered, 10 inmates booked
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On