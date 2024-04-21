Sangrur jail clash: Judicial probe ordered, 10 inmates booked

Serious security lapses have come to the fore that reportedly led to the murder of two jail inmates in the Sangrur district jail by fellow inmates on Friday night. Knives, iron rods and wooden sticks were allegedly used by the inmates to kill their fellow inmates. HS Bhullar, DIG, Patiala range, along with other police personnel coming out after inspecting the Sangrur district jail on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Two prisoners, Mohammed Harish and Dharminder, were killed and two were injured in the fatal fight between the two groups on Friday evening. The injured, Gangdeep and Sehbaj, are under treatment at Government Rajindra Hospital.

HS Bhullar, deputy inspector general of police (DIG), Patiala Range, who visited the prison on Saturday, said two knives, iron rods, and wooden sticks were used in the attack.

He said the police will investigate how knives reached inside the jail. The judicial inquiry was underway, he added.

Refuting the allegations of overcrowding, the DIG said there were 1,080 inmates in the Sangrur jail.

A day after the incident, Sangrur police on Saturday registered an FIR into the case and booked 10 jail inmates under sections 302, 307, 353, 186, 120 B, 148 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code. The accused inmates have been identified as Simranjit Singh, Amandeep Singh, Satgur Singh, Gurdhiyan Singh, Manjinder Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Simranjeet Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Dharminder and Ravinder Singh.

As per the FIR, the accused got out of their ward number 6 and entered cell number 10 of ward 7 with their weapons. The accused attacked fellow inmates at 6.57 pm.

When asked about the reason for the attack, Bhullar said that both the groups had a verbal spat four days ago over some issue, adding that the incident was not part of any gang war.