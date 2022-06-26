Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll: Stage set for counting of votes today

The stage is set for counting of votes polled during the recently concluded Sangrur Lok Sabha byelection. Counting will start at 8am on Sunday, returning officer Jitendra Jorwal said while adding that all arrangements are in place.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The bylection was necessitated after chief minister Bhagwant Mann surrendered his Lok Sabha seat on getting elected to the state assembly from Dhuri. Mann had defeated sitting MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy, who is the Congress candidate in the bypoll.

Two counting centres have been set up in the constituency – one at Desh Bhagat College, Bardwal village, Dhuri, and the other at SD College, Barnala.

The counting of votes of five assembly constituencies of Sangrur and that of Malerkotla assembly constituency will be carried out at Bardwal while the counting of Barnala, Bhadaur and Mahil Kalan will be done at Barnala.

Of the 15,69, 240 registered voters, around 7, 10, 825 (45.3%) had exercised their franchise on June 23. The male voter turnout in the constituency stood at 49% while the female voter turnout was 41.3%. The constituency has 50 transgender voters, of whom nine exercised their franchise.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The returning officer said employees of civil, police and central security forces have been deployed to ensure that no untoward incident takes place during the counting of votes.