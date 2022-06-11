Sangrur medical college to offer 100 MBBS seats: Govt proposal

The Punjab government has decided to name the new medical college coming up in Sangrur as Sant Baba Attar Singh State Institute of Medical Sciences, Mastuana Sahib.

The medical education and research department is also planning to offer 100 MBBS seats at the college, it is learnt.

The decisions were taken during a recent meeting of the board of management of the college under the chairmanship of chief minister Bhagwant Mann, who during his last visit to Sangrur on May 21 had directed the department officials to start classes of the first batch from the next academic session.

According to an official privy to the development, the college will be established over 25 acres at a cost of ₹345.15 crores. The 330-bed district hospital will also be taken over from the health and family welfare department and attached with the medical college, the official said. “The district hospital will be upgraded to 460 beds in the coming two years,” he said.

Meanwhile, all assets of the medical college and hospital will be transferred from the department of medical education and research to the Sant Baba Attar Singh State Institute of Medical Sciences Society, which has been set up to run the college. The hiring of new staff will be carried out by Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot, it is learnt.

Hussan Lal, principal secretary, medical education and research, said: “These are proposals as of now. We have just finalised land for establishing the college. First, we will construct a building, and later we will send the proposal to the National Medical Commission (NHC) for approval.”