Sangrur medical college to offer 100 MBBS seats: Govt proposal
The Punjab government has decided to name the new medical college coming up in Sangrur as Sant Baba Attar Singh State Institute of Medical Sciences, Mastuana Sahib.
The medical education and research department is also planning to offer 100 MBBS seats at the college, it is learnt.
The decisions were taken during a recent meeting of the board of management of the college under the chairmanship of chief minister Bhagwant Mann, who during his last visit to Sangrur on May 21 had directed the department officials to start classes of the first batch from the next academic session.
According to an official privy to the development, the college will be established over 25 acres at a cost of ₹345.15 crores. The 330-bed district hospital will also be taken over from the health and family welfare department and attached with the medical college, the official said. “The district hospital will be upgraded to 460 beds in the coming two years,” he said.
Meanwhile, all assets of the medical college and hospital will be transferred from the department of medical education and research to the Sant Baba Attar Singh State Institute of Medical Sciences Society, which has been set up to run the college. The hiring of new staff will be carried out by Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot, it is learnt.
Hussan Lal, principal secretary, medical education and research, said: “These are proposals as of now. We have just finalised land for establishing the college. First, we will construct a building, and later we will send the proposal to the National Medical Commission (NHC) for approval.”
-
Bombay HC may hear Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh's bail plea on Friday: Report
The Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra on Friday will see a battle between the opposition BJP and the ruling Shiv Sena-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, of which the NCP is a part. The western state will see a contest for six seats with seven candidates being in the fray.
-
Kanpur man arrested for post on Prophet
He is the third social media user to have been arrested in the past two days. BJYM leader, Harshit Srivastava, and Hindu Samanvaya Samiti president, Tushar Shukla, were sent to jail for 14 days in judicial custody for similar offence.
-
Covid-19: At 2,813 cases, Maharashtra sees highest single-day jump since Feb 15
With Maharashtra and other states and Union territories (UTs), including Delhi, reporting continuous rise in Covid-19 cases, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked them to maintain a strict vigilance and take pre-emptive action in regions that are showing concerns.
-
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expands Assam cabinet, rejigs portfolio
Governor Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Jayanta Malla Baruah and Nandita Garlosa. The strength of the council has now gone up to 16. BJP has 13 ministers while allies Asom Gana Parishad two and United Peoples’ Party Liberal one.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics