Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann continues to protest at J&K border

Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) president and Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann continues to be on protest at Lakhanpur — the gateway to Jammu and Kashmir since Monday evening after Kathua deputy magistrate Rahul Pandey denied him entry to the state.

The pro-Khalistan Sikh leader and his supporters were stopped at Lakhanpur by the administration because his visit may cause “disturbance in public and tranquillity”.

Mann wanted to visit Kathua, Jammu, Srinagar and Chittisinghpura in Anantnag.

A senior police officer from Kathua said, “The MP is still camping at Lakhanpur. He had come earlier as well on three to four occasions and was sent back by the government. He wants to visit Jammu and Srinagar for public meetings. He reportedly wanted to hold a meeting in Kathua as well.”

“However, he was served with an order of the deputy magistrate by a police officer, who apprised him properly but he is still camping at Lakhanpur,” the officer added.

Following the order, Mann and his supporters staged a protest.

The district administration has imposed prohibitory orders under section 144 Cr PC in Lakhanpur.

However, Mann said that being an elected MP it was his constitutional right to visit any part of Indian territory.

He even threatened to violate the prohibitory orders and asked the officers to arrest him.

“Party members and I’ve entered J&K. Police with orders from GOI have stopped my entry into Kashmir without assigning any reason. I have a Constitutional right to be represented by a lawyer, which isn’t being allowed. Union Home Minister (Amit) Shah says there is complete peace in J&K,” Mann wrote on his Twitter handle late on Monday.

“Thus I see no reason to prevent the entry of a peaceful delegation, visiting and enquiring upon the people of J&K. Our Party is against such tyranny and special powers given to the army to kill, molest, kidnap, murder and detain any Kashmiri with impunity,” he had added.

Mann through his lawyers has also decided to knock on the door of the District Court at Kathua to challenge the restriction imposed on him. “The District Session Judge was on leave. So, our petition could not be admitted by the court. Now, we will file it tomorrow. Let’s see what the court says about it tomorrow. We will announce our next course of action once the court’s decision comes,” Mann’s personal assistant Gurjant Singh Kattu said.