chandigarh news

Sangrur residents write to chief secretary seeking probe into felling of trees

Citing RTI reply from the municipal council, locals say trees axed at various places in town without permission
By HT Correspondent, Sangrur
PUBLISHED ON APR 20, 2021 01:56 AM IST
Trees axed on the roadside in Sangrur town.

Residents of Sangrur have written to the Punjab chief secretary demanding investigation into cutting of trees in the town in the name of development.

Calling the felling of trees “senseless”, the residents citing information obtained through right to information (RTI) from the local municipal council said trees were axed near the bus stand, civil hospital and other places without permission.

“In the first week of March, 27 trees were felled on Kali Mata Mandir road even as we protested against the move. The PWD has been cutting trees to carry out roadworks without due permission. The residents have been complaining against the illegal act with the local administration, but to no avail,” they said.

A copy of the complaint was also marked to the additional chief secretary (forest and wildlife preservation), principal secretary (public works) and principal secretary (local bodies) and the Sangrur deputy commissioner.

Sangrur MC executive officer Ramesh Kumar said development works were started in public interest and by following due process.

Deputy commissioner Ramvir said he has sought a report from the department concerned in this regard.

