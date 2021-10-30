Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Sangrur women’s college chairman booked after ruckus over principal’s suspension

Akal Degree College for Women chairman and other men have been booked for allegedly stopping the principal from entering the premises and misbehaving with students in Sangrur
The alleged incident took place at the Akal Degree College for Women, Sangrur, on Thursday. (Image source: Facebook)
Published on Oct 30, 2021 01:53 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Sangrur

The chairman of a women’s college in Sangrur and his aides have been booked for allegedly stopping the principal from entering the premises and misbehaving with students, police said on Friday.

The alleged incident took place at the Akal Degree College for Women on Thursday. The FIR was registered against chairman Karanvir Singh Sibia, management committee and unidentified men on the complaint of college principal Sukhmeen Kaur Sidhu.

Sidhu said that when she reached the college on Thursday morning, the management closed the main gate and a clerk gave her Sibia’s written orders stating that “she could not enter into the college”. Her suspension orders, dated October 23, were also cited.

After she sat on a dharna at the gate, some outsiders allegedly used derogatory language and misbehaved with girl students when they tried to meet her, the complaint stated.

The dharna went on for about an hour till the management allowed her entry after receiving a government communication about the cancellation of her suspension orders.

Sibia could not be contacted for a comment after he was booked. However, on Thursday, he had stated: “After the receipt of state orders, the management complied with them and allowed Sidhu to join the college immediately.”

Sangrur deputy superintendent of police (rural) Satpal Sharma said a case has been registered on the principal’s complaint and investigation in underway.

Sibia and others have been booked under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 355 (assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour person, otherwise than on grave provocation), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

