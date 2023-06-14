Sangrur’s locality nobody’s baby, MC, panchayat pass the buck

Residents of Sant Attar Singh Nagar in Sangrur are running from pillar to post for getting basic civic amenities.

A road in bad shape in Sant Attar Singh Nagar of Sangrur.

Neither the municipal council nor the panchayat of Badrukhan village is paying any heed to their demands. The residents are drawing the attention of Sangrur municipal council and the village panchayat towards unmetalled roads, lack of street lights, drains and potable water.

The issue was also raised with local MLA Narinder Kaur Bharaj on Monday, when she held a public meeting here at a temple.

Residents said they have been casting their vote for the election of the council. But when they approach the civic body for the development work, the officials send them to the sarpanch of Badrukhan village, who says the area does not fall under the panchayat.

According to the municipal council, there are over 50 houses and 200 voters in Sant Attar Singh Nagar and these voters cast their vote to elect a councillor of ward number 27.

Advocate Gagandeep Kaur said she has been living in Sant Attar Singh Nagar for the past 20 years. “We are demanding better roads, sewerage system and streetlights in the locality but our requests fell on deaf ears,” she added.

Kalbir Singh, another resident of the locality, said, “We have given multiple representations for better infrastructure in the area to both the civic bodies but to no avail.”

Kashmir Singh, another area resident, said, “We are installing interlocking tiles in front of our house on our own and have installed a gate in the locality by contributing funds.”

Badrukhan village sarpanch Kuljeet Singh said, “Sant Attar Singh Nagar is a part of the municipal council and providing basic amenities to the residents is the responsibility of the council.”

Sangrur MLA Narinder Kaur Bharaj said, “I have asked the council to check if the area comes under its jurisdiction.”

Municipal council executive officer (EO) Bal Kishan said, “Digital mapping of the the area will be carried out and if the area comes under the council’s jurisdiction, development work will be initiated immediately.”

