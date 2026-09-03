Sanitation strike turns confrontational across Haryana as police, workers clash

The sanitation workers’ strike in Haryana completed around a month on Wednesday amid escalating confrontations between striking employees and police in several districts, as civic bodies stepped up efforts to clear mountains of uncollected garbage.

Sanitation workers obstructing movement of a JCB removing garbage in Rohtak on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

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The confrontations between the police personnel and protesting sanitation workers who were not allowing the authorities to lift the heaps of garbage from key locations of the cities took place after midnight in Hisar, Bahadurgarh, Jhajjar, Ellenabad, Hansi, Rohtak and Sonepat. Even taking a tougher stand the police registered an FIR against striking workers over alleged obstruction, assaults and damage to civic vehicles. In Hisar, police booked 20 named sanitation workers, including 14 women, along with 25–30 unidentified employees following Tuesday’s clash as the videos of clash and sanitation workers hurling garbage on the cops went viral on social media.

The case was registered at Urban Estate police station on the complaint of duty magistrate and DHBVN SDO Amit Kumar under Sections 121(1), 132, 221, 190, 191(2), 351(3), 189(2) and 270 of the BNS.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the complaint, Amit Kumar was supervising the clearance operation along with municipal officials and police personnel around 10 am when a group of 25–30 contractual sanitation workers reached the spot and allegedly obstructed the work. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the complaint, Amit Kumar was supervising the clearance operation along with municipal officials and police personnel around 10 am when a group of 25–30 contractual sanitation workers reached the spot and allegedly obstructed the work. {{/usCountry}}

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Police alleged that the workers pushed garbage-vehicle drivers out of their vehicles, attempted to assault officials and employees and issued threats. Several workers were detained, while others allegedly fled.

In Jhajjar, workers held a torch march protesting police action, while in Rohtak union leaders accused officials of issuing threats after talks failed.

In Bahadurgarh, the administration and police teams reached a dumping site around 2 am to resume garbage lifting. Workers protesting at the site blocked the operation, following which police used force to disperse them. Workers alleged that both men and women were dragged into buses. Some women climbed onto an earth mover and deflated its tyres. The confrontation continued until around 5 am with several workers being detained by the police.

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The incident came hours after sanitation employees held a Mashal March in Jhajjar town, marching from the municipal council office to Ambedkar Chowk. They demanded the release of detained colleagues and accused the administration of suppressing their “peaceful” agitation.

Similarly, in Sonepat, the municipal corporation launched police-backed garbage clearance operations at several locations. Officials alleged that workers obstructed the movement of tippers, tractor-trolleys and a dozer, punctured tyres and scuffled with drivers. At another location, groups of workers allegedly tried to stop garbage vehicles.

The police registered a case under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita relating to obstruction of public servants, assault, unlawful assembly and mischief against unidentified 10 protesters.

In Rohtak district president of the Safai Karamchari Union Shambhu Tank alleged that during a recent meeting at Chandigarh, officials threatened union leaders and sought to persuade them to withdraw the agitation without accepting their demands.

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The union rejected claims by BJP leaders that its demands had been accepted. Workers said they would continue the agitation until contractual employees were regularised and other assurances made during earlier negotiations were implemented.

Hinting to extend the protest further, the union has announced Jan Nyay Panchayats between September 10 and 12.

The current confrontation stems from a May 13 agreement between the government and unions representing municipal and fire employees. Workers have alleged that promised implementation orders were not issued.

In Bhiwani, the Haryana Fire and Emergency Services department has suspended three leading firemen for participating in the ongoing strike and warned 11 contractual employees to report for duty by 9 am on September 3 or face disciplinary action.

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Fire station officer Raman Kumar said 14 of the district’s 55 fire personnel, three regular employees and 11 contractual workers, were absent from duty. The suspended employees are leading firemen Ajay Kumar, district president of the fire brigade employees union, Narendra Kumar and Rajesh Kumar. They have been directed to report at their new headquarters. The union, however, rejected the action. Ajay Shyoran said the suspended employees were “not afraid” of the government’s action and demanded implementation of commitments already made by the government. He also announced plans to gherao the Faridabad residence of cabinet minister Vipul Goyal.

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Action against striking fire employees

The Haryana government has initiated action against fire service employees who are on strike over their demands, sacking 10 fire personnel working on municipal rolls and ordering the suspension of 14 permanent employees posted in fire brigades across the state.

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In addition, more than 1,200 fire employees working on the government payroll have been issued notices directing them to return to duty by 9 am on September 3, failing which further action will be initiated against them.

Most of the 14 permanent employees facing suspension are office-bearers or leaders associated with the employees’ union. The government’s action has triggered resentment among the striking employees, who have termed it a “repressive policy” and announced that they would continue their agitation.

In Fatehabad, Haryana Fire Services Association state secretary Satbir Saharan opposed the government’s action. He alleged that instead of accepting the employees’ legitimate demands, the government was trying to intimidate and suppress them. Saharan made it clear that the termination and suspension of employees would not weaken the movement and asserted that the workers would not retreat under pressure.

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The fire employees have been pressing the government to implement assurances made during earlier negotiations and fulfil their long-pending demands.