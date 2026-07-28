Sanitation workers call off strike after Punjab govt agrees to hike salaries

Following widespread agitation by sanitation workers for nearly three weeks, the Punjab government on Monday agreed to hike their monthly salaries to ₹20,500.

Sanitation workers taking out a protest march in Jalandhar on Monday. (HT)

The decision was announced after finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema and local government minister Harjot Singh Bains held deliberations with the sanitation workers’ union representatives led by Punjab Raj Safai Karamchari Commission chairman Chandan Grewal.

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The state government also announced the formation of a special investigation team (SIT) to investigate the July 22 Barnala lathicharge incident.

Following the deliberations, the ongoing strike by sanitation staff across the state was called off, said Bains.

Speaking to reporters in Chandigarh, the minister said, “Safai sewaks are the backbone of our cities. Contractual sanitation staff engaged by urban local bodies and improvement trusts will now receive ₹20,500 per month, on par with regular employees during probation period, with effect from August 1, 2026.”

He said “The revised structure marks a substantial jump from the previous contractual wages, which were recently increased from ₹10,500 to ₹14,000, before this landmark revision to ₹20,500.”

When asked about the police action against the protesting sanitation workers in Barnala on July 22, the minister said deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Satvir Singh had already been suspended and an SIT had been constituted to probe the incident.

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{{^usCountry}} “The SIT will record the statements of all victims, review all available video footage, examine eyewitness accounts and take action accordingly. It reaffirms Bhagwant Mann government’s commitment to the welfare of every worker and to building a cleaner, healthier and more equitable Punjab. The state government remains steadfast in ensuring social justice and equal respect for every individual contributing to public service,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The SIT will record the statements of all victims, review all available video footage, examine eyewitness accounts and take action accordingly. It reaffirms Bhagwant Mann government’s commitment to the welfare of every worker and to building a cleaner, healthier and more equitable Punjab. The state government remains steadfast in ensuring social justice and equal respect for every individual contributing to public service,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Punjab Raj Safai Karamchari Commission chairman Chandan Grewal confirmed that most of the unions had agreed to the proposal of the state government.

Sanitation workers in various parts of the state had been on strike since July 8 to demand regular jobs for outsourced staff, salary increase and restoration of the old pension scheme, severely hitting garbage collection, transportation and disposal operations.

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The matter had reached the Punjab and Haryana high court that expressed concern over risk of an epidemic and sought government response on steps taken to tackle the “alarming situation”.

On July 22, police resorted to lathicharge in Barnala to disperse protesting sanitation workers after they tried to block a garbage clean-up drive by the district administration.

The situation escalated when protesters allegedly hurled garbage and stones at police personnel, prompting another round of lathicharge. Police maintained that force was used after the protesters turned violent, while the workers accused the police of using excessive force, alleging that even women protesters were beaten up with canes.

The clash left 22 people injured, including 18 sanitation workers and four police personnel.

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The state government has since suspended Barnala DSP Satvir Singh, while Barnala City-1 station house officer (SHO) Lakhwinder Singh was transferred to the district police lines.

The National Commission for Safai Karamcharis also issued letter to Punjab chief secretary KAP Sinha, calling for an impartial inquiry and directed director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav to submit a detailed factual report within seven days

Barnala SSP, DC meet injured protesters

On Monday, the Barnala senior superintendent of police and deputy commissioner met the injured protesters at the Barnala civil hospital, urging them to give their statements to the police.

Investigation officer Gursimran Singh at Barnala City police station confirmed that statements were given by the victims.

Barnala SSP Sarfaraz Alam and deputy commissioner Harpreet Singh did not respond to multiple calls for a comment.

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Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal also visited Barnala and met the victims on Monday.

Punjab bandh observed in Kapurthala, Jalandhar

Meanwhile, the Punjab bandh called by various Dalit organisations in support of sanitation workers resulted in a complete shutdown in Kapurthala and Jalandhar districts on Monday.

All commercial establishments, schools and colleges remained closed in both districts, while the bandh call evoked a mixed response in other parts of Doaba region, including Hoshiarpur and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar. Several markets associations came forward in support of the sanitation workers and voluntarily closed their establishments.

Members of sanitation workers’ unions staged multiple protests in several parts of Jalandhar city and blocked the Jalandhar-Kapurthala road near Leather Complex briefly in the morning.

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