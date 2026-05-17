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Sanitation workers’ strike: Shimla mayor rolls up sleeves to keep Queen of Hills clean

The Shimla Municipal Corporation has also activated alternative waste collection arrangements across the city to prevent disruption in sanitation services. SEHB society workers proceeded on indefinite strike on May 15 leading to pilling of garbage in the town.

Published on: May 17, 2026 04:46 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Shimla
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Mayor Surender Chauhan and hired labourers took to the streets to collect garbage after more than 900 sanitation workers from the Shimla Health Beautification Environment and Heritage (SEHB) Society went on strike.

Mayor Surender Chauhan and hired labourers took to the streets to collect garbage after more than 900 sanitation workers from the Shimla Health Beautification Environment and Heritage (SEHB) Society went on strike. (HT Photo)

The Shimla Municipal Corporation has also activated alternative waste collection arrangements across the city to prevent disruption in sanitation services. SEHB society workers proceeded on indefinite strike on May 15 leading to pilling of garbage in the town.

Chauhan was seen collecting garbage from households across multiple wards working alongside labourers.

Chauhan said almost 90% of the garbage was collected by him throughout the day. He said labourers were hired as soon as the workers went on strike to ensure that the garbage collection in the town was not hit.

He said he has planned to increase the total number of garbage collection vehicles from Monday onwards and will also increase the number of labourers for the same.

“Sunday will be the rest day, however, this drive will continue in the town until the strike ends. The initiative was taken to fulfil my responsibilities as being the first citizen of the town. This drive will be intensified from Monday onwards to ensure cleanliness across Shimla. Vehicles will be sent to all the residential areas to pick up garbage. Also, a focal point will be made available for the people residing in areas, which are inaccessible, so that our workers can collect garbage from the designated areas” he said.

“Citizens came out of their homes, handed over garbage directly to collection vehicles and appreciated the efforts being made despite difficult circumstances. Shimla’s people have supported us fully,” he added.

“We have increased life insurance, medical insurance and compensation in cases of natural death up to 4 lakh. Everything is being done with a positive intent and in favour of the workers,” he said.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Sanitation workers’ strike: Shimla mayor rolls up sleeves to keep Queen of Hills clean
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Sanitation workers’ strike: Shimla mayor rolls up sleeves to keep Queen of Hills clean
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