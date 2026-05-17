Sanitation workers’ strike: Shimla mayor rolls up sleeves to keep Queen of Hills clean

Mayor Surender Chauhan and hired labourers took to the streets to collect garbage after more than 900 sanitation workers from the Shimla Health Beautification Environment and Heritage (SEHB) Society went on strike.

Mayor Surender Chauhan and hired labourers took to the streets to collect garbage after more than 900 sanitation workers from the Shimla Health Beautification Environment and Heritage (SEHB) Society went on strike. (HT Photo)

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The Shimla Municipal Corporation has also activated alternative waste collection arrangements across the city to prevent disruption in sanitation services. SEHB society workers proceeded on indefinite strike on May 15 leading to pilling of garbage in the town.

Chauhan was seen collecting garbage from households across multiple wards working alongside labourers.

Chauhan said almost 90% of the garbage was collected by him throughout the day. He said labourers were hired as soon as the workers went on strike to ensure that the garbage collection in the town was not hit.

He said he has planned to increase the total number of garbage collection vehicles from Monday onwards and will also increase the number of labourers for the same.

“Sunday will be the rest day, however, this drive will continue in the town until the strike ends. The initiative was taken to fulfil my responsibilities as being the first citizen of the town. This drive will be intensified from Monday onwards to ensure cleanliness across Shimla. Vehicles will be sent to all the residential areas to pick up garbage. Also, a focal point will be made available for the people residing in areas, which are inaccessible, so that our workers can collect garbage from the designated areas” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Chauhan appealed to sanitation workers to resume work, assuring them that their demands would be addressed positively. Sanitation workers had proceeded on strike against MC’s decision to scrap the annual 10% salary hike. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chauhan appealed to sanitation workers to resume work, assuring them that their demands would be addressed positively. Sanitation workers had proceeded on strike against MC’s decision to scrap the annual 10% salary hike. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The mayor said the MC had already forwarded the relevant file and fixed June 4 for consideration of the matter. The strike by sanitation workers has raised concerns over waste accumulation in the hill town during the peak tourist season. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The mayor said the MC had already forwarded the relevant file and fixed June 4 for consideration of the matter. The strike by sanitation workers has raised concerns over waste accumulation in the hill town during the peak tourist season. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In response, the MC has started emergency sanitation operations and created focal collection points in all 34 wards of Shimla. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In response, the MC has started emergency sanitation operations and created focal collection points in all 34 wards of Shimla. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The mayor said garbage collection vehicles had been pressed into service and councillors had been asked to coordinate waste disposal at designated points. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The mayor said garbage collection vehicles had been pressed into service and councillors had been asked to coordinate waste disposal at designated points. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Chauhan said he personally visited several wards during the morning sanitation drive and thanked residents for supporting the MC during the crisis. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chauhan said he personally visited several wards during the morning sanitation drive and thanked residents for supporting the MC during the crisis. {{/usCountry}}

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“Citizens came out of their homes, handed over garbage directly to collection vehicles and appreciated the efforts being made despite difficult circumstances. Shimla’s people have supported us fully,” he added.

“We have increased life insurance, medical insurance and compensation in cases of natural death up to ₹4 lakh. Everything is being done with a positive intent and in favour of the workers,” he said.

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