Search Search
Thursday, Jun 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sanitation workers’ wages to be raised by 2,100 per month: Haryana CM

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Jun 12, 2025 06:10 AM IST

Addressing a gathering in Sirsa to mark the birth anniversary of Sant Kabir Das, Saini also announced to set-up a 100-bed de-addiction centre at the upcoming Sirsa medical college, besides establishing a 30-bed new de-addiction centre near the government hospital in Ellenabad.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday announced to increase wages of sanitation workers by 2,100 per month.

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini during a function to mark the birth anniversary of Sant Kabir Das in Sirsa on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini during a function to mark the birth anniversary of Sant Kabir Das in Sirsa on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Addressing a gathering in Sirsa to mark the birth anniversary of Sant Kabir Das, Saini also announced to set-up a 100-bed de-addiction centre at the upcoming Sirsa medical college, besides establishing a 30-bed new de-addiction centre near the government hospital in Ellenabad.

He also announced expansion of the existing de-addiction center in Dabwali from 10 to 30 beds.

The chief minister said that his government has increased the wages of sanitation workers to 26,000 per month. 

Notably, Saini also made similar announcements during the birth anniversary of Maharishi Valmik last year in November during a state-level function in Jind. He also announced to give 5 lakh for death on duty of a sanitation worker and 10 lakh in case of death while doing sewerage work.

“As many as 5,000 sanitation workers employed through private agencies have now been brought onto the official roles of the respective municipal bodies,” he added.

Saini said, Sant Kabir was a torchbearer of India’s spiritual values of ‘Sarva Dharma Sambhav’ (equal respect for all religions) and ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (the world is one family).

Referring to the supreme court’s verdict regarding reservation for the deprived scheduled castes (DSC), the chief minister said that the Haryana government has implemented the decision in the state, ensuring that the DSC community received its rightful share.

He further said that his government has provided a financial grant of 71,000 crore for the marriage of 2.6 lakh women from scheduled caste families living below poverty line under the Mukhyamantri Vivah Shagun Yojana. He said that 80,000 is provided to 76,985 beneficiaries from the scheduled castes for house repair.

“The deprived scheduled castes community had to struggle for years to get their rights. This issue was raised several times before the previous governments and no chief minister provided them their legitimate rights,” Saini said.

 Social justice and empowerment minister Krishan Kumar Bedi leaders from the DSC community were compelled to stage demonstrations, and many protesters even had to go to jail.

“The  dream that once remained incomplete has now been fulfilled by the present government, he added.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Sanitation workers’ wages to be raised by 2,100 per month: Haryana CM
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 12, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On