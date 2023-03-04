Sanjay Kumar is new Panchkula commissioner of police

The Haryana government on Friday night appointed 1997-batch IPS officer Sanjay Kumar as the Panchkula commissioner of police (CP).

Kumar replaces Sandeep Khirwar who is proceeding on central deputation with Central Reserve Police Force just four months after his appointment as the Panchkula CP in October 2022.

Kumar will continue to hold the charge of IG, law and order and administration, at police headquarters in Panchkula.

MORE NEWS IN BRIEF:

Male foetus found dumped in Ram Darbar

Chandigarh A male foetus was found dumped in Mandi Ground in Phase 2 Ram Darbar on Thursday. Police are scanning closed-circuit television cameras in the area to trace the person who dumped the foetus at the spot. They are also getting records of pregnant women. A case under Section 318 (secretly burying or disposing of the body of a child whether such a child dies before, after or during birth) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector-31 police station.

2 women jail inmates booked for assaulting head warder

Chandigarh Two women inmates of Model Jail, Chandigarh, have been booked for assaulting the head warder. In her complaint, the jail’s head warder Kanta Sharma told police that two inmates, Nirmaya Chetri and Swati, were fighting with each other on March 2. When she, along with other jail staff, intervened, the inmates assaulted them and even tore their uniforms. A case under Sections 332 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 353 (criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Sector 49 police station.

Vivek Gupta is new chairman of CII Chandigarh

Chandigarh Vivek Gupta, director, NEC Packaging Ltd, was elected as the chairman of CII Chandigarh for 2023-24 at the annual session of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in Chandigarh on Friday. Anurag Gupta, chief executive officer, Usha Yarns Limited, was elected as vice-chairman. A session on “Arts and culture: An integral element in socio-economic development” was also organised, where UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit said, “CII should focus on interstate exchange of artistes. It will not only help in enriching the arts but also have a socio-economic benefit.” Chakresh Kumar, director, Tagore Theatre, and Deepika Gandhi, associate professor, Chandigarh College of Architecture, also addressed the gathering.

Gurjar appointed as director of NITTTR Chandigarh

Chandigarh Bhola Ram Gurjar has been appointed as the new director of NITTTR Chandigarh. Gurjar is an academician and researcher with more than 32 years of progressive professional experience in industry, teaching, training, research, and consultancy. He holds a PhD in environmental risk analysis from IIT Delhi and has done post-doctoral research on air pollution and its impacts at Max Planck Institute in Mainz, Germany.

Women achievers in media feted

Chandigarh The Union ministry of information and broadcasting, Central Bureau of Communication and Press Information Bureau organised a felicitation ceremony for women working in the field of media and communication. The function, held at Chandigarh Institute of Hotel Management on Friday, was chaired by Rajinder Chaudhry, additional director general, PIB, while Mohali deputy commissioner Aashika Jain was the chief guest. The felicitation event was organied to recognise the contributions of women journalists in the field of journalism and media.

UT celebrates World Wildlife Day

Chandigarh The UT forest and wildlife department on Friday celebrated World Wildlife Day with this year’s theme “Partnerships for Wildlife Conservation” at Botanical Garden, Sarangpur. The day is commemorated annually on March 3 to realise and uphold the need of ecological coexistence. Debendra Dalai, chief conservator of forests, along with Arulrajan P, conservator of forests, UT, planted a sapling on the occasion. More than 100 people participated in the event and pledged to support the administration in protecting nature.

Biometric attendance launched at Mohali BDPO office

Mohali Rural development and panchayat minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Friday launched the biometric attendance system for officials and employees at the Block Development and Panchayat Office in Jujhar Nagar, Mohali. He asked the employees to ensure presence in office from 9 am to 5 pm. He said with the help of biometric attendance, employees’ attendance record will be streamlined and action will be taken against the unpunctual staff. Additional deputy commissioner (Development) Avneet Kaur, along with other officials, were present on the occasion.

DC takes stock of water stagnation at Mubarakpur under-bridge

Mohali Deputy commissioner Aashika Jain on Friday directed railway officials to swiftly complete the shed of the Mubarakpur under-bridge and install a permanent pump for pumping out water to avoid stagnation. She also asked the Dera Bassi municipal council officials to keep the under-bridge and its surrounding area clean. She directed Dera Bassi SDM Himanshu Gupta to prepare and send an estimate for the repair of the road leading to the under-bridge, which will help address the long-standing demand of people.

Youth held for gambling

Chandigarh Police arrested a 23-year-old man for gambling at the Grain Market in Sector 26 on Friday. Police also recovered ₹1,530 from the possession of the accused, Chotu, a native of Uttar Pradesh. A case under the Gambling Act was registered at the Sector-26 police station. He was later granted bail.

Inverter battery stolen from Sector-15 house

Chandigarh The Sector-11 police have lodged a theft case after an inverter battery was stolen from a house in Sector 15 . The complainant, Parneet Mann, told the police that the inverter was set up in the compound of her house. She noticed the battery stolen on Wednesday.

‘Staged hearing’ on stubble hearing tomorrow

Chandigarh Khoj International Artists’ Association will be holding a unique “staged hearing” on the stubble burning issue at the Open Hand Monument on Sunday . Retired judges, practising lawyers and artistes will be part of the performance. It will follow the protocols, procedures and laws of the National Green Tribunal. The event, which is open for all, is being held in association with Elsewhere, founded by Nagina Bains and Sukant Deepak.

Samavesh Utsav for children with special needs

Chandigarh The Chandigarh unit of Samagra Shiksha organised a state-level “Samavesh Utsav” for children with special needs (CWSN) at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 21, on Friday. Various sports events, skill training exhibition, cultural events and prize distribution were organised. Aids and appliances for CWSN were distributed in collaboration with Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India. UT school education director Harsuhinderpal Singh Brar was the chief guest.

Athletics Meet at Govt College of Education

Chandigarh Stazin Sonam and Amrit Kaur were adjudged best athletes among boys and girls, respectively, on Day 2 of the 67th Athletics Meet at Government College of Education, Sector 20. Olympian hockey player Rupinder Pal Singh was the chief guest during prize distribution. In all, 32 events, along with a fancy-dress competition, were organised as part of the meet.

Inaugural session of workshop on ornamental orchids held

Chandigarh The inaugural session of the national conference-cum-workshop on “Multidisciplinary approaches in studies, conservation and resource development of medicinal and ornamental orchids” was organised at department of botany, Panjab University, on Friday. The session was organised by The Orchid Society of India in cooperation with Botanical Survey of India, Kolkata. Around 150 participants, including scientists, teachers, research scholars and students, attended it.

Gian Jyoti Institute celebrates Women’s Day

Chandigarh Gian Jyoti Institute of Management and Technology on Friday celebrated International Women’s Day with the theme “Sodashi”. The event expressed gratitude to women for their contribution in the fields of education and societal development. Principals from private and government school of tricity participated in the event.

Annual function held at YPS Mohali

Mohali Yadavindra Public School on Friday held the annual function for the kindergarten wing. Students presented a musical dance show, and their art and craft creations with the theme “Nature and jungle”. The students also presented bhangra, songs, ribbon dance and drill, along with a satirical qawwali performance.