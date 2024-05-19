Sanjay Tandon takes PM’s initiatives to voters through foot marches

BJP Chandigarh candidate Sanjay Tandon undertook six foot marches on Saturday and threw light on the initiatives unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government over the last 10 years. BJP candidate Sanjay Tandon during a foot march as part of campaigning in Chandigarh on Saturday. (HT Photo)

A large number of people joined the massive foot marches held in Raipur Kalan, Raipur Khurd, and Sectors 61, 44 and 32.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

While interacting with a group of women in Sector 61, Tandon highlighted key government schemes, such as Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, Maternity Benefit programme, triple talaq, etc., elucidating the impact of the schemes on the lives of millions of women and their families.

Visiting the Sector 32 and 44 markets, he highlighted other government schemes like Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Make in India, Digital India, PM Awas Yojana and Ayushman Bharat, among others.

Interacting with representatives of various CHB associations in Sector 44, he also assured to resolve all CHB dwelling unit problems on the lines of Delhi BJP’s model.

He said it was Delhi BJP MP Vijay Kumar Malhotra who had devised a solution to this problem in 1999 for the people of Delhi. “The same model will be adopted in Chandigarh and I, as your representative, will get this issue resolved on a one-time-settlement basis,” he said.

Addressing a gathering at Raipur Kalan and Raipur Khurd, Tandon reiterated his promise to improve essential amenities and robust road infrastructure to elevate the living standards of rural Chandigarh. He assured the resolution of longstanding issues, such as the problem of Lal Dora, to enhance the quality of life for villagers.

Tewari behaving like a tourist in Chandigarh: Tandon

Taking a dig at his rival from Congress, Manish Tewari, Tandon said he had come to the city after decades as a tourist. “Tewari has been out of the city for decades. Now, he is trying to invoke his parents for his validation to the city,” he said, while addressing a public meeting.

He questioned if Tewari has any road map for Chandigarh. “Just indulging in verbosity, Tewari has nothing to promise to the city,” he remarked.

Tandon said, “Tewari is contesting the election from Chandigarh without substantial content, relying instead on false rhetoric. He has taken the electorate of his previous two constituencies for a ride. But this time, the Chandigarh voters will give Tewari a befitting reply on June 1 by voting for the BJP.”