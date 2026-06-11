Sanjeev Arora-linked GST fraud case: ED raids continue in Jalandhar for second straight day

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday continued its searches in Jalandhar in the ongoing money laundering investigation involving Punjab minister Sanjeev Arora and others in an alleged ₹100-crore GST fraud case linked to the sale of mobile phones.

The ED on Wednesday continued its searches in Jalandhar in the ongoing money laundering investigation involving Punjab minister Sanjeev Arora and others.

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The ED said the raids were on at two locations in Punjab. The federal agency on Tuesday had initiated search operation at six locations in Ludhiana and Jalandhar in Punjab, and Bareilly and Noida in Uttar Pradesh at the residences and business offices connected with individuals and entities under investigation in the case of Hampton Sky Realty Ltd, a company linked to Arora.

On Wednesday, the ED sleuths continued to remain present on the premises of Jalandhar-based government contractor Amit Bajaj and his brother Inderjit Bajaj.

Arora, 62, was arrested by the central agency on May 9 following day-long searches at his official residence in Chandigarh. He is currently in judicial custody.

He was the minister for power, industry and commerce. After his arrest, the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government allocated his portfolios to other ministers.

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{{^usCountry}} The ED alleged its case is against Gurugram-based company Hampton Sky Realty Ltd, linked entities and Arora, who was the “beneficial owner and controller” of the company, along with his family members. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ED alleged its case is against Gurugram-based company Hampton Sky Realty Ltd, linked entities and Arora, who was the “beneficial owner and controller” of the company, along with his family members. {{/usCountry}}

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According to ED, during the 2023-24 financial year, the company sold mobile phones worth ₹157.12 crore to several local and overseas entities, and Arora, as the chief managing director (CMD), was responsible for the company’s business conduct, which involved alleged illicit transactions.

ED alleged that the company, in connivance with its directors, employees and linked persons, used a network of shell entities to “generate fake purchase invoices”, and to “show bogus sales and exports”.

The agency further alleged that the funds were converted into legitimate investments through fake purchases from non-existing GST entities and invested in real estate via Arora’s companies.

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ED summons Raman Arora again in PMLA probe

ED has again summoned AAP MLA from Jalandhar Central Raman Arora for questioning in connection with a money-laundering probe linked to two corruption and extortion cases registered against him.

The MLA is likely to visit the ED office in Jalandhar on Thursday. Earlier, on June 2, he had joined the federal agency investigation when he was questioned for seven hours.

The ED investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) stems from two cases registered last year against Arora by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau and the Jalandhar police. The agency is probing the proceeds of crime allegedly generated from running illegal extortion and corruption rackets, besides investigating the money trail into the whole illegal business.

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