Sanjeev Kaushal appointed Haryana chief secretary
Published on Nov 30, 2021 05:59 PM IST
Haryana government on Tuesday appointed 1986-batch IAS officer Sanjeev Kaushal as the new chief secretary. He replaced 1985-batch IAS officer Vijai Vardhan, who retired on Tuesday. Additional chief secretary, power, PK Das was posted as additional chief secretary, revenue and disaster management in place of Kaushal.
