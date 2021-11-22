Santosh Trophy football tournament: Services blank Himachal 3-0

Services outplayed Himachal Pradesh 3-0 in the first match of the Santosh Trophy North Zone tournament organised by Chandigarh Football Association at the Sector 7 Sports Complex on Sunday. In the second match of the day, Chandigarh played out a 1-1 draw with J&K.

Chandigarh administrator Banwarilal Purohit inaugurated the event.

Services got off to a good start as Moirangthem Ronaldo Singh scored in the very first minute. Singh once again scored in the 42nd minute, to increase their tally to 2-0. In the second half, Himachal created chances, but could not capitalise. Services’ Vivek Kumar scored the third goal in the 70th minute. Moirangthem was adjudged the player of the match.

In the next match, hosts Chandigarh faced Jammu and Kashmir. J&K got off to a good start and got their first breakthrough in the seventh minute. The goal was scored by Shakir Ahmed Sheikh. After this, Chandigarh made a comeback and created many chances. The team got its first breakthrough in the 37th minute and Sanvir Singh scored the goal. In the second half, both teams played a good game and made many changes, but the match ended in a 1-1 draw. Kunal Singh was adjudged player of the match.

