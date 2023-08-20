Ludhiana: Car gutted in Rajguru Nagar after short-circuit in wiring

A Santro car was engulfed in flames due to a short-circuit in the vehicle’s wiring system near Sindhi Bakery, Rajguru Nagar, on the intervening night between Saturday and Sunday. However, no casualty was reported.

The car’s owner, Parveen Narang, a resident of Aman Park, was on his way to his residence near Rajguru Nagar from Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar when the incident occurred. Around 3 am, as Narang was driving, a sudden sound was heard, indicating a possible short circuit in the vehicle’s wires. Soon after he stepped out of the car, within moments, the vehicle was engulfed in flames.

Sarabha Nagar police station sub-inspector Balbir Singh said the fire outbreak was attributed to a technical issue within the vehicle. The short circuit is believed to have ignited the fire around 3 am. The local fire department and the police control room (PCR) were alerted about the situation and reached the location around 3.30 am.

