Sanyukt Samaj Morcha opens office in Ludhiana, 65 apply to contest polls

As many as 65 persons, on Monday, gave their representation to the committee while expressing their intentions to contest the upcoming assembly polls under the banner of Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM), a political group representing 22 Kisan Unions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The SSM which is likely to forge an alliance with Bhartiya Aarthik Party (BAP) opened its office in civil lines near Fountain Chowk.

Earlier, during the day it was said farmer leader and SSM chief Balbir Singh Rajewal and Harmeet Singh Kadian will visit and formally inaugurate the party office, but the plan was shelved.

SSM Committee member Mukesh Chander Sharma said there were more than 65 persons who applied with the party and expressed their intention to contest election. He added that their applications will be scrutinised and further decisions will be taken by the party leaders.

Sharma said SSM will announce its first list of candidates most probably on Wednesday but it is sure that within this week SSM will announce all candidates for 117 seats.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}