Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Sarabha Nagar scuffle: Man held for causing death due to negligence
chandigarh news

Sarabha Nagar scuffle: Man held for causing death due to negligence

A day after the protest staged by relatives of the man who had died during a scuffle in Sarabha Nagar main market; a case was registered against two siblings for causing death due to negligence
On Friday, the kin of the victim killed in the Sarabha Nagar scuffle had staged a protest at Bharat Nagar Chowk and blocked the traffic following which the police registered an FIR against the accused and arrested one of them for causing death due to negligence. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Oct 10, 2021 02:10 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A day after the protest staged by relatives of the man who had died during a scuffle in Sarabha Nagar main market, the Division Number 5 police on Saturday registered an FIR against two siblings for causing death due to negligence and arrested one of them.

The arrested accused has been identified as Anupam Sharma, while his brother Anand Sharma is absconding. The complaint has been lodged by Dinesh Kumar, son of the victim.

He told the police that he and his brother Gaurav have battery operated toy cars in which they used to give rides to children visiting Sarabha Nagar main market.

Dinesh said on Monday, his brother Gaurav did not come to work, following which his father turned up there for his help.

He added that they indulged in a spat with Anupam and his brother Anand, who also run the same business, over a minor issue.

Dinesh told the police that locals intervened and resolved the matter, but later in the night, the accused turned up there again and started thrashing him. “When my father tried to intervene, the accused thrashed him also. He fell on the road and died,” he added.

He immediately informed the police and rushed my father to a hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Earlier, the police had initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC in the matter.

On Friday, kin of the victim had staged a protest at Bharat Nagar Chowk and blocked the traffic following which the police registered an FIR against the accused and arrested one of them.

ASI Hardev Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a case under sections 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 34 (Act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC has been registered against the accused. A hunt is on to nab the absconding accused, he added.

