Saras Mela Ludhiana: Come explore art, culture and cuisine of 23 states

Saras Mela, a vibrant showcase of culture, cuisine, and artistry from 23 Indian states, commenced in Ludhiana on Friday.

Artists from different cities performing during the inaugural function of SARAS Mela at Punjab Agricultural University in Ludhiana on Friday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The event, being held at the Punjab Agricultural University’s (PAU) Kisan Mela ground, promises a 10-day extravaganza that brings together the diverse tapestry of India.

Deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik inaugurated the event.

Artisans from 23 states will demonstrate their skills during the event, offering a glimpse of the varied cuisines from different regions.

Over 350 stalls have been set up across the mela grounds, encompassing food, artefacts, and commercial stalls. A grand stage has been placed in the centre of the grounds for cultural performances by artists from across the state.

One highly anticipated aspect of the Saras Mela is the array of swings and rides. However, their transportation and setup from the Dussehra grounds to the new location is taking time. Authorities have informed that the setup will be complete in a day or two.

An entry fee of ₹10 has been imposed for general visitors, with strict security measures in place, including over 300 CCTV cameras throughout the premises. Free-of-cost food, accommodation, and stalls have been arranged for the participants.

Exemptions from the entry fee have been made for children under five years of age and government school students. Singers including Satinder Sartaj, Ranjeet Bawa, Gurnam Bhullar, Sukhwinder Sukhi, Amar Sehmbi, Hunar Sidhu, Zorawar Wadali, and Nitin will entertain visitors with their performances.

However, some stall applicants who had received invitations from the administration were not allotted stalls due to non-confirmation of their applications. But new stalls were erected and they were allocated space.

This is the third time that Ludhiana is hosting this event.

