Sarkar tuhade dwar camp held in Sahnewal

During a recent camp in Sahnewal under the “Sarkar Tuhade Dwar” programme several applications for old-age pensions, widow pensions, and others were quickly approved by officials. Officials handing over the letters for old-age pension to beneficiaries during the camp at Sahnewal. (HT File)

Many individuals, including Jaswinder Kaur, 60, Chandan Devi, 59, Gurmeet Kaur, 76, Jasvir Kaur, 59, Narinder Kaur, 61, Nirmal Kaur, 63, Raksha Devi, 59, and Sant Ram, 66, received prompt approval for old-age pension. They expressed gratitude to the Punjab Government and the district administration for making the camp accessible to them as they were unable to visit the local office.

Furthermore, a widow also got approval for a widow pension and her children were sanctioned dependent children’s pension. The camp at Aarti Palace in Sahnewal was inaugurated by MLA Hardeep Singh Mundian. SDM Vikas Hira and officials from other departments were also present. The desks set up by different departments provided services to the people. Mundian interacted with the beneficiaries and handed over sanction letters.

MLA emphasised the efforts of the Bhagwant Singh Mann-led Punjab government in conducting special camps to ensure that the benefits of government services and schemes reach the masses. He stressed the importance of making sure all eligible beneficiaries receive the benefits of government social welfare schemes and directed 100% utilisation of all government welfare schemes in the camps. He also mentioned that more camps will be held across the district as part of the “Sarkar Tuhade Dwar” campaign to provide government services directly to the people.