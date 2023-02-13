Saroops not missing, it’s a case of misappropriation: SGPC chief

AMRITSAR

Facing flak from various Sikh organisations over missing 328 saroops (copies) of Guru Granth Sahib, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) said it was a case of misappropriation by the gurdwara body employees.

In a video message, SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami said: “It was neither sacrilege nor the saroops went missing, but misappropriation by employees concerned.

Giving a detailed clarification quoting the report of the probe committee constituted by Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh, Dhami said: “To make quick buck, two SGPC employees tampered with the records. However, the saroops were not desecrated, but were sent for installation,” he added.

The matter of missing saroops came to light on June 26, 2020, after the Punjab Human Rights Organisation (PHRO) wrote a letter to the Punjab government and the Akal Takht.

The SGPC faced backlash over the issue and an inquiry was conducted by the Akal Takht under its supervision. According to the inquiry report, 328 saroops were found less in the record of the SGPC publication house. As the SGPC failed to give details, the saroops were considered missing. The misappropriation continued for several years up to 2015, as per the inquiry report.

Jathedar releases Nanakshahi calendar

The amended version of the Nanakshahi calendar for Samvat 555 (2023-24) was released by Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh and Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Monday.

Nanakshahi calendar is followed by the Sikhs. However, the community is divided over its two versions -- original and amended. The original version was created by Canada-based scholar late Pal Singh Purewal and adopted by the SGPC in 2003. The SGPC rolled it back under pressure from Damdami Taksal chief Harnam Singh Khalsa-led Sant Samaj, which was in alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) during the SGPC polls in 2010. The original version was replaced with the new one, which was amended in light of old Bikrami calendar, but its nomenclature ‘Nanaksahi calendar’ was retained. However, it is called as amended version.

Unlike the SGPC, many other gurdwara committees, including the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, follow the original version.

This year, the Nanakshahi calendar has been dedicated to the 200-year centenary of martyrdom day of Akali Baba Phoola Singh, 300-year birth anniversary of Sardar Jassa Singh Ramgarhia, and 100-year of Jaito Da Morcha.

After releasing the calendar, the SGPC president said the calendar has been released a month in advance to apprise the sangat about Gurpurbs and historical days.