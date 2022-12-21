Sarpanch, 2 MGNREGA officials among 4 booked for fraud in Tarn Taran

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB), on Wednesday registered an embezzlement case against a woman sarpanch, two Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) officials, and a private person here for allegedly committing an embezzlement to the tune of ₹ 2,16,510.

In this case , Amandeep Kaur, sarpanch, gram panchayat Kot Jaspat, district Tarn Taran, has been arrested. Teams have been formed to arrest the other accused.

A spokesperson of the state VB said this misappropriation case has been registered after investigation of a complaint against Amandeep Kaur sarpanch, Jodhveer Singh, gram employment assistant MGNREGA, Tarunpreet Singh, technical assistant, MGNREGA of gram panchayat Kot Jaspat, district Tarn Taran and Prem Singh, a private person who have colluded to usurp the government funds.

The spokesperson said that during the probe it has come to light that the accused while conniving with each other prepared forged muster rolls of labour under MGNREGA scheme in the village and encashed fake salary bills from bank which were in the names of their known persons shown as labourers. It was proved in the investigation that the accused have misused their official positions to misappropriate the government funds for their own purposes.

The spokesperson said that in this regard a case under Section 409, 420, 467, 468, 471, 120-B of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under section 13(1) A, 13(2) of prevention of corruption act has been registered at VB police station Amritsar. Further investigation in this case was under progress.