: The sarpanch of Jind’s Kabrachha village was shot dead by two armed assailants on Thursday, police said. Jind village sarpanch shot dead; 7 booked

The deceased has been identified as Manish.

Uchana DSP Sandeep Kumar said the incident took place when two armed assailants barged into his office and fired four shots at him, leaving him dead on the spot. He said the accused had enmity with the sarpanch.

“We have booked three persons – Vinay, Navdeep, Balkesh- of the same village and four others in connection with the murder of the sarpanch. A manhunt has been launched to arrest the accused,” the DSP added.

According to police, the assailants belong to the same village and they have rivalry pertaining to elections. The sarpanch’s body was kept at the civil hospital in Uchana.

The agitated villagers blocked the Patiala-Delhi highway demanding the arrest of the accused, causing inconvenience to commuters. Later, police diverted the traffic and senior police officials held talks with the agitating villagers. The villagers cleared the blockade after the police gave them the assurance to arrest the accused soon.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON