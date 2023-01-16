Sarpanches to launch stir against curtailing of spending powers

: Agitated over the Haryana government curtailing the spending powers of sarpanches, the newly-elected village heads on Sunday announced to launch a stir against the Bharatiya Janata Party-Jannayak Janta Party dispensation in the state and ban the entry of ruling party leaders in their villages.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The sarpanches have been opposing the government’s recent decision of curtailing spending powers of village councils by imposing new rules of e-tendering of developmental projects beyond ₹ 2 lakh.

The newly-elected village heads held a meeting at Fatehabad’s Tohana, the constituency being represented by development and panchayats minister Devender Babli. The sarpanches also demanded ₹25,000 per month salary.

In a joint statement, the sarpanches said they will lock the block development and panchayat offices across the state if their demands were not met.

Ranbir Singh, sarpanch of Samain village in Fatehabad, said they will boycott minister Devender Babli’s programme on January 23, where he is planning to hold a dialogue with the sarpanches of the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We will form a 22-member committee of sarpanches to discuss the plan to hold an agitation against the BJP-JJP government. Till our demands are not met, we will boycott the meeting of ruling party leaders in our villages and we will ban their entry in the villages,” he added.

He said the government has given them power to carry out developmental works upto ₹2 lakh, of which ₹36,000 will go in GST.

“The Rajasthan government has empowered the village panchayats but our state government is working to curtail the powers of elected representatives,” he added.

Meanwhile, Bhuna block sarpanch association vice-president and Baijalpur village sarpanch Hemant offered to give his resignation as village head and challenged minister Babli to fight the poll against him.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“If the government does not consider our demands , the sarpanches will jointly give resignation from their post. We are elected representatives and the government shall refrain from undermining our abilities,” Hemant said.

Minister Babli said the e-tendering process was introduced to eliminate corruption and ensure timely completion of development works.

“All development works will be completed through e-tendering process, which the sarpanches will monitor. Either the protesting people are misled or pitted by the opposition against the government,” he added.