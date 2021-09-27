Sarpanch’s husband assaulted over gas cylinder forms in Ludhiana

twelve people assaulted the husband of a sarpanch at Humayunpura village following a verbal spat over filling forms to avail a gas cylinder on Saturday.

Three of the accused’s sons and eight accomplices are on the run. As per the complainant Kuldeep Singh, 56, whose wife Charanjit Kaur is the sarpanch, the accused trespassed on his property and also stole ₹35,000 cash after vandalising his office.

The complainant said, “We were filling forms for getting cylinders for blue card holders, when the accused, who already has a gas cylinder, forced me to fill his form also. When I objected, the accused called his three sons and accomplices and thrashed me. Later, they barged into his office and stole the cash.

A case has been registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code and a hunt is on for the arrest of the rest of the accused.