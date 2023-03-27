Saurabh Duggal re-elected as Chandigarh Press Club president

The Duggal-Handa-Sharma panel won all nine seats of the Chandigarh Press Club governing council in the annual elections held on Sunday.

The newly elected governing council of Chandigarh Press Club. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Defeating Jaswant Singh Rana of Yuvsatta by a margin of 118 votes, independent journalist Saurabh Duggal retained his position as the president of the club. As many as 332 votes were polled for Duggal against 214 votes for Rana, while two were declared invalid.

For the post of senior vice-president, 351 votes were polled for Ramesh Handa of Punjab Kesari who beat Ajay Kumar Verma of The Tribune by a difference of 161 votes. Umesh Sharma of News 18 trounced Anil Bhardwaj of Spokesman by 125 votes to clinch the post of secretary general.

Neha Sharma of PTI was elected vice-president-1 after beating Neena Sharma of Dainik Savera by 109 votes. Mansa Ram Rawat of Punjabi Tribune bested Deepender Thakur of Punjab Kesari by 52 votes to become vice-president-2.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sushil Raj of Punjab Kesari was elected as joint secretary-1, Arshdeep Arshi of News 18 as joint secretary-2, Dushyant S Pundir of The Tribune as secretary and Rajesh Dhall of Dainik Jagran as treasurer.

Established in 1980, the Chandigarh Press Club has been holding elections annually since 1984 without a miss. A total 548 votes were polled on Sunday.