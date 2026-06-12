SBI clerk falls to death from10th floor of residential tower

An SBI clerk died after falling from the 10th floor of a residential tower in Mohali late Wednesday night, police said. The deceased hailed from Hoshiarpur. He worked as a clerk with the State Bank of India and lived with his family in SBI Colony, Sector 42-C, Chandigarh.

Police officials are investigating to ascertain if it is a mishap.

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The incident occurred around 12.25 am inside tower number 3 of a residential society in the SBP North Valley area. Residents said they heard a thud and rushed towards the parking area, where they found him lying on the ground. He wore earphones at the time, they said.

A backpack containing a water bottle was found near the body, while his mobile phone was found intact in his pocket. Residents also said that the deceased appeared to have struck a network cable running along the exterior of the building while falling. The impact reportedly snapped the cable, which also fell to the ground.

Police said the deceased had reached the society on Wednesday evening to meet his sister Sunanda, who lives in flat number 913 on the ninth floor. Family members told investigators that he appeared normal throughout the evening.

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{{^usCountry}} He is survived by his wife, a homemaker, and two children. Police are trying to establish how he reached the upper floors of the building and the circumstances that led to the fall. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He is survived by his wife, a homemaker, and two children. Police are trying to establish how he reached the upper floors of the building and the circumstances that led to the fall. {{/usCountry}}

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“We have sent the body for a postmortem examination. We have also learnt that the deceased was suffering from certain medical issues. We are examining all aspects and trying to ascertain how he fell from the building,” said sub-inspector Balwinder Singh.