SBI to open 50 new ATMs in Chandigarh tricity area

State Bank of India is planning to establish 50 new ATMs in the Chandigarh tricity in this year, Vinod Jaiswal, chief general manager of SBI’s Chandigarh circle said on Wednesday.

Jaiswal said, “The bank already has 344 ATMs in the tricity and 50 more ATMs will help in customer service. The bank is dedicated to provide better customer services in the Chandigarh circle, which includes three states and three UTs”.

He added that the bank is focusing to spread awareness among people on benefits of loans in industry (SMEs) and agriculture sector from the bank, instead of moneylenders, especially in Punjab and Haryana. “For this, we are even setting up counselling camps across the states as due to lack of awareness, people are not able to get the loans even when they wish to do so,” said Jaiswal.

In view of NRIs, Jaiswal added, “Even for the people of Punjab, the bank’s education loans, especially the ‘Global Edvantage’ loans, are for great benefit as it helps the students to get loans for studying abroad.”

“Besides, we are also launching mobile cash deposit machines in the region. This will be a great benefit to the people as they will now be able to deposit cash at their doorsteps, in the walk-in-vans. Similar machines are already available in Chandigarh,” he added.

Jaiswal also said that to report any grievances, feedback or complaint, people can call the helpline number 1800-1234.