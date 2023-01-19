Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / SBI to open 50 new ATMs in Chandigarh tricity area

SBI to open 50 new ATMs in Chandigarh tricity area

chandigarh news
Published on Jan 19, 2023 01:18 AM IST

State Bank of India is planning to establish 50 new ATMs in the Chandigarh tricity in this year, Vinod Jaiswal, chief general manager of SBI’s Chandigarh circle said on Wednesday

Vinod Jaiswal, CGM, SBI Chandigarh circle.
Vinod Jaiswal, CGM, SBI Chandigarh circle.
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

State Bank of India is planning to establish 50 new ATMs in the Chandigarh tricity in this year, Vinod Jaiswal, chief general manager of SBI’s Chandigarh circle said on Wednesday.

Jaiswal said, “The bank already has 344 ATMs in the tricity and 50 more ATMs will help in customer service. The bank is dedicated to provide better customer services in the Chandigarh circle, which includes three states and three UTs”.

He added that the bank is focusing to spread awareness among people on benefits of loans in industry (SMEs) and agriculture sector from the bank, instead of moneylenders, especially in Punjab and Haryana. “For this, we are even setting up counselling camps across the states as due to lack of awareness, people are not able to get the loans even when they wish to do so,” said Jaiswal.

In view of NRIs, Jaiswal added, “Even for the people of Punjab, the bank’s education loans, especially the ‘Global Edvantage’ loans, are for great benefit as it helps the students to get loans for studying abroad.”

“Besides, we are also launching mobile cash deposit machines in the region. This will be a great benefit to the people as they will now be able to deposit cash at their doorsteps, in the walk-in-vans. Similar machines are already available in Chandigarh,” he added.

Jaiswal also said that to report any grievances, feedback or complaint, people can call the helpline number 1800-1234.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 19, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out