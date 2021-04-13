SBS Nagar’s Sanchita tops Uttar Pradesh civil services exam

JALANDHAR Sanchita Sharma, 29, of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar has topped the Uttar Pradesh Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Exam 2020 the result of which was declared on Monday evening. Sanchita is a qualified chemical engineer and masters in business administration from Panjab University, Chandigarh.

In 2016, she went to Delhi for Union Public Services Commission examination preparation and got selected for Jamia Milia Islamia Residential Coaching Centre in 2018. Her father Chander Shekhar is a pharmacist and mother Jyoti Sharma is a lecturer of home science. Her elder sister is a dentist and brother is pursuing a degree in law. Her father said he feels proud of her daughter and expressed hope that she will do well in UPSC exam too.

Besides the family, she dedicated her achievement to SK Sharma, the principal of her primary school. Sanchita said Sharma (sir) wanted to see her in a beacon-fitted car. She didn’t find the engineering career appealing as she wanted to contribute more to society. “Satisfaction parameter is more important than money,” she said.

She studied till Class 10 in SBS Nagar and passed her senior secondary from Chandigarh in 2008.