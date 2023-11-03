SC Collegium recommends name of Justice Bahri as Uttarakhand high court CJ

Chandigarh

The Supreme Court collegium on Thursday recommended name of acting chief justice of Punjab and Haryana high court, Ritu Bahri, as chief justice of Uttarakhand HC. The final notification on appointment is issued by the central government based on recommendation of the Supreme Court. Justice Bahri is the first woman judge appointed as chief justice (acting) of Punjab and Haryana HC. The SC collegium proceedings say during her tenure of 13 years as a judge of high court, Justice Bahri authored 843 reported judgments of which 247 were delivered during the last 5 years.

