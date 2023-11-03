Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / SC Collegium recommends name of Justice Bahri as Uttarakhand high court CJ

SC Collegium recommends name of Justice Bahri as Uttarakhand high court CJ

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 03, 2023 09:10 AM IST

The final notification on appointment is issued by the central government based on recommendation of the Supreme Court

Chandigarh

Justice Ritu Bahri

The Supreme Court collegium on Thursday recommended name of acting chief justice of Punjab and Haryana high court, Ritu Bahri, as chief justice of Uttarakhand HC. The final notification on appointment is issued by the central government based on recommendation of the Supreme Court. Justice Bahri is the first woman judge appointed as chief justice (acting) of Punjab and Haryana HC. The SC collegium proceedings say during her tenure of 13 years as a judge of high court, Justice Bahri authored 843 reported judgments of which 247 were delivered during the last 5 years.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
supreme court collegium chandigarh
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP