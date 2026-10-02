Scant rain likely till Oct 4 in Himachal, predicts IMD

Normal to below-normal rainfall is expected across most parts of Himachal Pradesh in October, while above-normal showers are likely in parts of Chamba, Kangra, Hamirpur, and Bilaspur districts, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday.

However, normal to above-normal rainfall is expected across most of the state during the post-monsoon season spanning October to December. (HT)

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According to the seasonal outlook issued by the IMD, mean maximum temperatures are likely to remain normal to above normal across many areas during the month, with mean minimum temperatures expected to stay above normal in several pockets.

However, normal to above-normal rainfall is expected across most of the state during the post-monsoon season spanning October to December.

Meanwhile, IMD officials said dry weather will prevail across the state until October 4. Light rain is likely at isolated places on October 5, followed by light to moderate rain or snowfall at a few locations on October 6 and 7.

Maximum temperatures are likely to rise gradually by 2-3°C over the next three to four days, while minimum temperatures are expected to show no significant change during this period.

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{{^usCountry}} On Thursday, Una was the hottest in the state, recording a maximum temperature of 33.6°C, followed by Bilaspur at 32.5°C and Mandi at 31°C. Shimla recorded a maximum of 24.6°C, while Dharamshala and Manali recorded maximum temperatures of 27°C and 24.6°C respectively. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Thursday, Una was the hottest in the state, recording a maximum temperature of 33.6°C, followed by Bilaspur at 32.5°C and Mandi at 31°C. Shimla recorded a maximum of 24.6°C, while Dharamshala and Manali recorded maximum temperatures of 27°C and 24.6°C respectively. {{/usCountry}}