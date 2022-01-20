Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / SCERT conducts advocacy programme; Ludhiana college principal as resource person
chandigarh news

SCERT conducts advocacy programme; Ludhiana college principal as resource person

An advocacy programme under the National Population Education Project was conducted by State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) Punjab; Pargat Singh Garcha, principal of GHG Khalsa College of Education, Gurusar Sadhar, Ludhiana was the resource person on the occasion
Pargat Singh Garcha, principal of GHG Khalsa College of Education, Gurusar Sadhar, Ludhiana, at the advocacy programme shed light on every aspect of SCERT’s project and answered all the school heads’ questions. (Representative Photo/HT Files)
Updated on Jan 20, 2022 12:18 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

An advocacy programme under the National Population Education Project was conducted by State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) Punjab office through online mode on Wednesday.

Jarnail Singh Kaleke, director SCERT Punjab, welcomed all the district education officers present in the meeting. Jarnai apprised the school principals of the importance of programme.

State project coordinator Sushil Bhardwaj, while sharing the details of the programme, informed about the academic loss to the children due to non-performance of activities during COVID -19.

State resource person Pradeep Chhabra shared details about the National Population Education Programme through his presentation. He also explained about research studies and material published about the programme .

Pargat Singh Garcha, principal of GHG Khalsa College of Education, Gurusar Sadhar, was the resource person on the occasion. He shed light on every aspect of the project’s support and answered all the school heads’ questions.

