Schedule for panchayat polls likely within two weeks: Dushyant Chautala

: Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala has said that the schedule for the elections of the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) in the state will be announced within two weeks.

“Preparations for the PRI elections are going on as the government has already finalised the reservation for the BC-A and the draw of lots for the panchayats reserved for backward classes within a week. Now the schedule for the polls will be announced within the 10 to 15 days,” he said during his visit to the farmhouse of Gharaunda MLA Harvinder Kalyan on Saturday.

About the decision on whether the JJP will contest the elections jointly with the BJP, Chautala said, “the decision to contest the polls will be taken by the party leaders in the general body meeting but we are confident that the coalition government will continue to work shoulder to shoulder for the development of the state.”

The joint meeting of leaders of both the parties with BJP president JP Nadda was fruitful, he said, adding that several good decisions were also taken in the cabinet meeting last week.

BC-B communities seek reservation

Members belonging to the category ‘B’ Backward Classes have also demanded 10 per cent quota in the PRIs and an increase in the quota to the BC-A to 20 percent.

Hundreds of members of BC-B from different parts of the state reached Kurukshetra to attend a mahapanchayat, saying that there is anger among the members of the backward communities as the government has ignored their share in the population while providing quota in panchayat polls and reserving 8 percent seats for the candidates belonging to BC-A category.

Speaking on the occasion, RC Limba, state president of Pichda Varg Kalyan Mahasabha- Haryana, said, “the state government has betrayed the Backward Classes as the announcement of the reservation to BC-A is not as per the ratio of the caste share,” he added.

“The backward classes have 46 percent share in the total population of the state but the government has announced only 8 percent reservation to the candidates of BC-A, while they ignored the BC-B category,” he added.

He also demanded the government to provide the figures of population caste-wise on which basis the reservation was given to BC-A.

He said that the government did not announce reservations in the posts of chairman of the zila parishad and block samiti. They also said that several families in the state did not have parivar pehchan pattar yet and that’s why it cannot be given as base for the population of backward classes. ENDS

